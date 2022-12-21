Personal Loans Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : LendingClub, Marcus Goldman, FreedomPlus, LightStream

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Personal Loans Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Personal Loans market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



LightStream (United States), Social Finance, Inc. (United States), Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (United States), Marcus Goldman (Germany), FreedomPlus (United States), Payoff, Inc. (United States), OneMain Holdings, Inc. (United States), Avant, LLC (United States), Prosper Marketplace, Inc. (United States), LendingClub (United States),



Definition:

Personal loans are those type of loan which helps to meet user current financial needs. It is used for various purposes such as home renovation, medical contingencies, wedding, education, travel, among others. It offers various advantages such as donâ€™t need collateral, can borrow any amount, rates are reasonable, donâ€™t need great credit, have plenty of time to pay and others.



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Number of Consumers are Now Taking Personal Loans for Their Purchases

- Increasing Awareness regarding the Benefit of Personal Loans



Market Trend:

- Increasing Demand of Personal Loan Apps for Quick Cash Requirement



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Demand from Emerging Market such as China, India, Brazil, among others



The Global Personal Loans Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Unsecured Personal Loans, Secured Personal Loans, Fixed-Rate Loans, Variable-Rate Loans, Debt Consolidation Loans, Co-Sign Loans, Personal Line of Credit, Other Types of Loans), Interest Rate (10%-15%, 16%-20%, 20% or above), Loan Amount (0-5000 USD, 5000-50000 USD, 50000 USD or above), Purpose (Home Renovation, Wedding, Education, Travel, Others), Tenure (Less than 1 Year, 2-3 Year, & 4-5 Years), Source (Bank, Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC))



Global Personal Loans market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Personal Loans market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Personal Loans

- -To showcase the development of the Personal Loans market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Personal Loans market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Personal Loans

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Personal Loans market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Personal Loans market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Personal Loans near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Personal Loans market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



