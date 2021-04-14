Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Personal Loans Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Personal Loans Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Personal Loans. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are LightStream (United States),Social Finance, Inc. (United States),Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (United States),Marcus Goldman (Germany),FreedomPlus (United States),Payoff, Inc. (United States),OneMain Holdings, Inc. (United States),Avant, LLC (United States),Prosper Marketplace, Inc. (United States),LendingClub (United States).



Definition:

Personal loans are those type of loan which helps to meet user current financial needs. It is used for various purposes such as home renovation, medical contingencies, wedding, education, travel, among others. It offers various advantages such as donâ€™t need collateral, can borrow any amount, rates are reasonable, donâ€™t need great credit, have plenty of time to pay and others.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Personal Loans Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Increasing Demand of Personal Loan Apps for Quick Cash Requirement



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Consumers are Now Taking Personal Loans for Their Purchases

Increasing Awareness regarding the Benefit of Personal Loans



Challenges:

Problem regarding Prepayment Penalties and Potential for Scams



Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Emerging Market such as China, India, Brazil, among others



The Global Personal Loans Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Unsecured Personal Loans, Secured Personal Loans, Fixed-Rate Loans, Variable-Rate Loans, Debt Consolidation Loans, Co-Sign Loans, Personal Line of Credit, Other Types of Loans), Interest Rate (10%-15%, 16%-20%, 20% or above), Loan Amount (0-5000 USD, 5000-50000 USD, 50000 USD or above), Purpose (Home Renovation, Wedding, Education, Travel, Others), Tenure (Less than 1 Year, 2-3 Year, & 4-5 Years), Source (Bank, Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC))



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Personal Loans Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Personal Loans market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Personal Loans Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Personal Loans

Chapter 4: Presenting the Personal Loans Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Personal Loans market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Personal Loans Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



