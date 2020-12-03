New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- The Global Personal Mobility Device Market report by Reports and Data is an all-encompassing study of the global Personal Mobility Device market. The report serves as a prototype of the highly functional Personal Mobility Device industry. Our market researchers' panel has performed quantitative and qualitative assessments of the global Personal Mobility Device market dynamics in a bid to forecast the global market growth over the forecast period. They have taken into consideration several factors, such as market penetration, pricing structure, product portfolios, end-user industries, and the key market growth drivers and constraints, to endow the readers with a sound understanding of the market. The report provides the reader with a panoramic view of the Personal Mobility Device market, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. Hence, it examines the size, share, and volume of the Personal Mobility Device industry in the historical period to forecast the same valuations for the forecast period.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



TOPRO, Carex Health Brand Incorporation, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Invacare, Sunrise Medical, Pride Mobility, Kaye Products, Electric Mobility, Briggs Healthcare, and Patterson Medical, among others.



The Personal Mobility Device market research report is broadly bifurcated in terms of product type, application spectrum, end-user landscape, and competitive backdrop, which would help readers gain more impactful insights into the different aspects of the market. Under the competitive outlook, the report's authors have analyzed the financial standing of the leading companies operating across this industry. The gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and the individual growth rates of these companies have also been ascertained in this section. Our team has accurately predicted the future market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using several analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment.



The latest report is furnished with a detailed examination of the Personal Mobility Device market and the global economic landscape ravaged by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has significantly affected millions of people's lives. Besides, it has turned the global economy upside down, which has adversely impacted the Personal Mobility Device business sphere. Thus, the report encompasses the severe effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Personal Mobility Device market and its key segments.



Product Type Outlook



Wheel chairs

Manual

Powered

Scooters

Hand Bikes

Electric hand bikes

Manual hand bikes

Hybrid hand bikes

Walking aids

Rollators

Premium

Low cost

Stair Lift

Power Add-on products

Other walking aids



Canes

Folding Canes

Quad Canes

Offset Canes

Crutches

Axillary Crutches

Elbow Crutches

Forearm Crutches

Walkers

Standard Walkers

Knee Walkers



Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products Outlook



Patient Lifts

Manual Lifts

Power Lifts

Stand Up Lifts

Heavy Duty Lifts

Overhead Track Lifts

Stair Lifts

Indoor Stair Lifts

Outdoor Stair Lifts

Medical Beds

Electric Beds

Manual Beds

Stretchers

Low Beds

Water Beds

Bars and Railings

Commodes and Showers



End-Use Outlook



Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Urgent Care Center

Home Care setting

Others



Geographical Scenario:



The global Personal Mobility Device market report comprehensively studies the present growth prospects and challenges for the key regions of the Personal Mobility Device market. The report continues to evaluate the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. It further scrutinizes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the projected years. The leading regions encompassed in this report:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Coverage of the Report:



Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects

Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2027)

Pricing strategies of the regional market players

Demand & supply gap analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Market share analysis of the top market players

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

Company profiling of the leading market players

Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies



The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



