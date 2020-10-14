New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Global Personal Mobility Device Market Report



The 'Global Personal Mobility Device Market Insights, Forecast to 2027' offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Personal Mobility Device market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities and prospects to help readers formulate strategic plans. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position and formulate strategic approaches to gain a robust footing in the market. The report offers information on the overall market trends and analyzes historical data to offer accurate forecast estimations. The report also provides insightful data about market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features.



The Personal Mobility Device market is projected to grow at a rate of 6.5% in terms of value, from USD 8.07 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 13.18 Billion by 2027.



The report is furnished with the latest market scenario and financial condition pertaining to the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Personal Mobility Device market and key segments. The report analyses the present and future impact of the pandemic on the Personal Mobility Device market. The report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global supply chains and economic scenario of the industry. It considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key factor influencing the growth of the Personal Mobility Device market.



Key Manufacturers in the Global Personal Mobility Device Market:



TOPRO, Carex Health Brand Incorporation, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Invacare, Sunrise Medical, Pride Mobility, Kaye Products, Electric Mobility, Briggs Healthcare, and Patterson Medical, among others.



The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional bifurcation. The report also provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data.



The report for the Personal Mobility Device market is formulated through the segmentation and sub-segmentation of the market to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. The report also offers a country-wide analysis of the Personal Mobility Device market to gain deeper insights into the business sphere. The regional segmentation also covers the operations of the key players specific to each region.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Wheel chairs

Manual

Powered

Scooters

Hand Bikes

Electric hand bikes

Manual hand bikes

Hybrid hand bikes

Walking aids

Rollators

Premium

Low cost

Stair Lift

Power Add-on products

Other walking aids

Canes

Folding Canes

Quad Canes

Offset Canes

Crutches

Axillary Crutches

Elbow Crutches

Forearm Crutches

Walkers

Standard Walkers

Knee Walkers



Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Patient Lifts

Manual Lifts

Power Lifts

Stand Up Lifts

Heavy Duty Lifts

Overhead Track Lifts

Stair Lifts

Indoor Stair Lifts

Outdoor Stair Lifts

Medical Beds

Electric Beds

Manual Beds

Stretchers

Low Beds

Water Beds

Bars and Railings

Commodes and Showers



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Urgent Care Center

Home Care setting

Others



Personal Mobility Device Market Segmentation by Region:



North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.



Scope of the Personal Mobility Device Market Report:



The report offers an extensive assessment of the growth rate and the market size based on the dynamics of the industry and the factors influencing the growth of the market. The report is formulated through authentic sources and verified and validated by industry experts. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. It also covers the evaluation of market and competitive landscape along with SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the leading companies.



Moreover, the report offers an accurate forecast estimation through a thorough analysis of the historical data (2017-2018) while considering 2019 as the base year. The data offers a panoramic view of the market, assisting the readers to gain valuable insights into the Personal Mobility Device market. To impart better understanding of the market, the key statistical data is organized into pictorial representations such as charts, graphs, tables, diagrams, and figures.



