The Personal Mobility Device market is projected to grow at a rate of 6.5% in terms of value, from USD 8.07 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 13.18 Billion by 2027.



The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected every major segment of the Personal Mobility Device industry and has influenced the global economic scenario significantly. The report provides a complete analysis of the current situation along with a thorough assessment of the present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Personal Mobility Device industry.



The global Personal Mobility Device market is organized and includes several major manufacturers and vendors. The prominent players profiled in the report are TOPRO, Carex Health Brand Incorporation, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Invacare, Sunrise Medical, Pride Mobility, Kaye Products, Electric Mobility, Briggs Healthcare, and Patterson Medical, among others.



Scope of the Personal Mobility Device Market Research Report:



The global Personal Mobility Device market has been significantly affected by the current COVID-19 outbreak and has witnessed a decline in the growth prospect. However, according to the analysts, the market is expected to gain traction in the post-COVID-19 scenario through the entirety of the forecast period. The Personal Mobility Device market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD XX billion in 2027 from a valuation of USD XX billion in 2019, registering a steady CAGR of XX%.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Wheel chairs

Manual

Powered

Scooters

Hand Bikes

Electric hand bikes

Manual hand bikes

Hybrid hand bikes

Walking aids

Rollators

Premium

Low cost

Stair Lift

Power Add-on products

Other walking aids



Canes

Folding Canes

Quad Canes

Offset Canes

Crutches

Axillary Crutches

Elbow Crutches

Forearm Crutches

Walkers

Standard Walkers

Knee Walkers



Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Patient Lifts

Manual Lifts

Power Lifts

Stand Up Lifts

Heavy Duty Lifts

Overhead Track Lifts

Stair Lifts

Indoor Stair Lifts

Outdoor Stair Lifts

Medical Beds

Electric Beds

Manual Beds

Stretchers

Low Beds

Water Beds

Bars and Railings

Commodes and Showers



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Urgent Care Center

Home Care setting

Others



Based on the regional bifurcation, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



The market is further segmented into types, applications, end-use, key manufacturers, regions, and other key segments to provide vital information about the Personal Mobility Device industry. The statistical data is further organized into tables, charts, graphs, pictorial representations, and diagrams to offer a better understanding of the market.



Moreover, the report provides a panoramic overview of the competitive landscape by providing an in-depth analysis of the key players, their lucrative business strategies, product developments, technological advancements, revenue generation, market value, market share, and strategic initiatives.



Key questions answered by the Report:



What is the expected valuation of the report throughout the forecast period?

What are the major drivers and constraints of the Personal Mobility Device industry?

Which growth opportunities are expected to drive the growth of the industry?

Which market segmentation is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

Which region is expected to lead the global Personal Mobility Device market in the coming years?

What is the projected growth rate of the Personal Mobility Device industry?

Who are the leading competitors of the Personal Mobility Device market?



The report further covers values, drivers, restraints, production and manufacturing capacity, cost analysis, SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis, and study of other key elements of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document that provides a detailed overview of the overall Personal Mobility Device industry to assist the business players and new entrants in formulating strategic business decisions.



