Growing Demand for Technological Advancements



Rising incidence of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis is the major factor driving the growth of the personal mobility device market globally. The rise in the population rate of senior citizens is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, a growing number of accidents causing impaired hands or legs is one of the main driving factors for the growth of the market.



Moreover, rising demand for technologically advanced, compact, and portability supports such as crutches, and canes fuel the growth of the personal mobility device market. However, the high purchasing and maintenance cost of these devices may hamper the growth of the personal mobility devices market during the forecast period.



North America Holds the Largest Market Share



Globally, the global personal mobility devices market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all, North America holds the largest market share and is projected to dominate the global personal mobility devices market during the forecast period. This is accredited to the large geriatric population in the region requiring mobility aid devices.



Growth in the Cases of Limb Dysfunctions and Disorders



The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for personal mobility devices due to the growing focus on the development of healthcare infrastructure by the public as well as private hospitals. Rising the geriatric population, growth in the cases of limb dysfunctions and disorders are the other factors for the growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, a broad scope of development and fast growth offers significant opportunities to emerging as well as established players in the Asia Pacific region.



Personal Mobility Devices Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Personal Mobility Devices Market Highlights



=> Personal Mobility Devices Market Projection



=> Personal Mobility Devices Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Personal Mobility Devices Market



Chapter - 4 Personal Mobility Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Personal Mobility Devices Market by Product Type



=> Wheelchair



=> Scooters



=> Canes



=> Crutches



=> Walkers



=> Stair-lifts



=> Other Product Types



Chapter - 6 Global Personal Mobility Devices Market by End User



=> Hospital & Clinics



=> Ambulatory Surgical Centers



=> Urgent Care Center



=> Home Care Setting



=> Other End Users



Chapter - 7 Global Personal Mobility Devices Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare



=> GF Health Products, Inc.



=> Invacare Corporation



=> Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.



=> Ottobock



=> Stryker Corporation



=> Permobil



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



