Personal Products Stocks in the Spotlight: Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF), Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS), Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF), Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS), Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)



Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) opened its shares at the price of $23.49 for the day. Its closing price was $22.02 after losing -3.67% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 14.28 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.53million shares. The beta of AVP stands at1.57.

Avon Products, Inc. (Avon) is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s product categories are Beauty, Fashion and Home.



Will AVP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) percentage change surged +0.03% to close at $65.52 with the total traded volume of 5.75 million shares, and average volume of 3.89 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $24.24 - $67.45, while its day lowest price was $64.65 and it hit its day highest price at $67.45.



Herbalife Ltd. is a global network marketing company that sells weight management, nutritional supplements.



Will HLF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) started its trading session with the price of $86.54 and closed at $287.26 by scoring +4.33%. NUS’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.80 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.11million shares. The beta of NUS stands at 1.26. Day range of the stock was $82.77 -$89.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is a global direct selling company with operations in 53 markets worldwide.



For How Long NUS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) ended its day with the gain of +0.50% and closed at the price of $102.31 after opening at $102.94. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.07 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 426,918.00 shares.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (Energizer) is a manufacturers and marketers of primary batteries, portable lighting and personal care products in the wet shave, skin care, feminine care and infant care categories.



For How Long ENR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/