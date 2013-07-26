Personal Products Under Consideration: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL), Avon Products, Inc.(NYSE:AVP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL), Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)



The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) stock moved up +0.17% and finished the day at $80.41. The day started out with a lower opening price of $80.01, versus its prior close of $80.27.The company traded with the total volume of 6.24 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 8.94 million shares. During the last 5 trades the stock plummeted almost -1.4%. During the last one month it rose with the percentage of +4.85.



The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), is focused on providing consumer packaged goods.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) percentage change mounted +1.97% to close at $59.62 with the total traded volume of 4.56 million shares, and average volume of 3.51 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained declining as it lost almost -61.22%. If we look at the last 6 months of trade, that is in the bearish zone with a drop of -63.2%.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world.



Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) started its trading session with the price of $64.62 and closed at $6529 by scoring +0.90%. EL’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.67 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.62 million shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a negative move of -4.63%. EL’s quarterly performance remained in the red with the percentage of +/-5.28, while its year to date performance showed that the stock advanced overall +9.07%.



Avon Products, Inc.(NYSE:AVP) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a negative movement of -0.13%.Year to date performance of the stock remained positive with the rise of +60.45%. AVP traded with volume of 3.61 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.64 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $23.04 while it started its day-trade at $22.93. Its 52-week price range was $13.70- $24.53.



Avon Products, Inc. (Avon) is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s product categories are Beauty, Fashion and Home.



