New Manufacturing research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- Personal & Professional Service Robotics Market - Global Forecast & Assessment by Applications & Geography (2012 - 2017)
During early 2010s, service robotics evolved with advanced interaction capabilities, in addition to mobility. Entertainment products for exhibitions and products were introduced in Japan to amuse residents- which followed next. Robots were able to respond to vocal commands or gestures and move independently around a living space, watering plants, letting the cat out, operating kitchen appliances, even making toast (as well as serving it), and feeding pets. As the elderly will represent the largest market segment in the years to come, the industry anticipates a huge demand for servant robots.
In the coming ten years, service robotics evolution is expected to continue with its application in Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) or self-driving cars, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or self-piloting airplanes, and autonomous wheelchairs, as well as C3PO-like anthropomorphic robots and less complex simple cleaning robots. The more sophisticated service robots applications include robot snipers, minding children, caring for the elderly, acting as tour guides, and giving people baths or doses of medicine. As with all the digital technologies, the prices of robots are expected to fall, while, at the same time, their capabilities are expected to grow rapidly.
The service robotics market report forecasts and assesses the professional and personal service robotics by applications, and geography from 2012 to 2017. The report analyses the service robotics application market, both qualitatively and quantitatively, giving in-depth insights about each sub segment of all application as well. Industrial service robots can be used to carry out simple tasks, such as examining welding, as well as more complex, harsh-environment tasks, such as aiding in the dismantling of nuclear powers stations. Autonomous scientific robots perform tasks which humans would find difficult or impossible, from the deep sea to outer space. The Woods Hole Sentry can descend to 4,500 meters and allows a higher payload as it does not need a support ship or the oxygen and other facilities demanded by human piloted vessels.
The service robotics market research report aims to capture the market roadmap with market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, competitive landscape, leading players and their key developments, strategies, and profiles. Market is split into five regions; namely Americas, Europe, Japan, APAC, and ROW for the geographic analysis of the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Industrial Robotics Market - Global Forecast & Analysis By Applications, Functions, Product & Geography (2012 - 2017)
- Software-Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Virtualization Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Cyber-Security Market - Global Forecast & Trends (2012 - 2017)
- Home Security Solutions Market Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Global Smart Education & Learning Market Advanced Technologies, Digital Models, Adoption Trends & Worldwide Market Forecast (2012 - 2017)
- Laser Technologies, Components & Applications Market Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Global Low (Zero) Emission Vehicle Market By Degree Of Hybridization & Type Of Traction Battery Used, Forecast, Market Trends & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) - Global Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Arthroscopy Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecast to 2017
- Hospital Information Systems (HIS) - Global Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017