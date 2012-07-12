Personal & Professional Service Robotics Market - Global Forecast & Assessment by Applications & Geography (2012 - 2017)

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- During early 2010s, service robotics evolved with advanced interaction capabilities, in addition to mobility. Entertainment products for exhibitions and products were introduced in Japan to amuse residents- which followed next. Robots were able to respond to vocal commands or gestures and move independently around a living space, watering plants, letting the cat out, operating kitchen appliances, even making toast (as well as serving it), and feeding pets. As the elderly will represent the largest market segment in the years to come, the industry anticipates a huge demand for servant robots.



In the coming ten years, service robotics evolution is expected to continue with its application in Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) or self-driving cars, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or self-piloting airplanes, and autonomous wheelchairs, as well as C3PO-like anthropomorphic robots and less complex simple cleaning robots. The more sophisticated service robots applications include robot snipers, minding children, caring for the elderly, acting as tour guides, and giving people baths or doses of medicine. As with all the digital technologies, the prices of robots are expected to fall, while, at the same time, their capabilities are expected to grow rapidly.



The service robotics market report forecasts and assesses the professional and personal service robotics by applications, and geography from 2012 to 2017. The report analyses the service robotics application market, both qualitatively and quantitatively, giving in-depth insights about each sub segment of all application as well. Industrial service robots can be used to carry out simple tasks, such as examining welding, as well as more complex, harsh-environment tasks, such as aiding in the dismantling of nuclear powers stations. Autonomous scientific robots perform tasks which humans would find difficult or impossible, from the deep sea to outer space. The Woods Hole Sentry can descend to 4,500 meters and allows a higher payload as it does not need a support ship or the oxygen and other facilities demanded by human piloted vessels.



The service robotics market research report aims to capture the market roadmap with market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, competitive landscape, leading players and their key developments, strategies, and profiles. Market is split into five regions; namely Americas, Europe, Japan, APAC, and ROW for the geographic analysis of the market.



The global service robotics market in 2011 was worth $18.39 billion. This market is valued at $20.73 billion in 2012 and expected to reach $46.18 billion by 2017 at an estimated CAGR of 17.4% from 2012 to 2017. The market is driven by factors like ageing population, value enhancement by robots, increasing grants and funds by governments, increasing venture capital investments in service robotics companies, enhancements in complementary technologies and integration of robotics with mobile technologies, other smart products, and appliances.



The key market players in service robotics industry are Honda Motors (Japan), iRobot (U.S.), AB Electrolux (Sweden), Sony (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Toyota (Japan), GeckoSystems (U.S.), and Yujin Robot (South Korea).



Scope of the report



The service robotics market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of them being used in various applications, and geographical analysis; forecasting revenue, and analyzing trends in the market.



The global service robotics market is segmented into:



This report highlights the basic structure of the service robotics market; i.e. professional and personal service robotics by applications and geography. The report covers the major applications such as defense, rescue & security; agriculture & forestry; aerospace; infrastructure; medical; underwater; others for the professional service robotics. Domestic, entertainment, security, education are covered under personal service robotics.



The report sizes all the sub markets by geography by giving detailed geographic split into Americas, Europe, Japan, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW).



