New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The global Personal Protective Equipment market is forecast to grow at a rate of 7.6% from USD 49.05 billion in 2019 to USD 85.09 billion in 2027.The growing need for respiratory equipment in mines, emergency response, the military and law enforcement, health care, and fire departments, associated with the increase in hand injuries in the workplace, is expected to drive market growth for PPE over the next few years.



A growing awareness of workers' health and safety, in addition to the increase in industrial deaths, mainly in emerging economies due to the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), should guide the market during years of forecasting. Technological innovation, accompanied by the changing needs of consumers in PPE, should further increase the expansion of the market.



The emerging and present key participants in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market are:



AG ANSELL LTD, Honeywell International Inc., 3M, Delta Plus Group, Alpha Pro Tech, Metric AG & Co. KG., Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (KCWW), Toshiba Corporation MSA, Lakeland Inc., and DuPont, among others.



Lack of knowledge about safety and health risks in the workplace is a significant problem that is spreading among workers. To spread awareness about health and safety, the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) partnered with various health and safety organizations to come up with unique ideas and solutions as part of the campaign Workplace Innovator Award. Such initiatives by agencies in collaboration with market players to improve safety standards are expected to stimulate demand for personal safety equipment in the coming years.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Product, End user, Application and region:



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Soft Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Semi-soft Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Medium-hard Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Hard Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Bakery & Confectionery

Sweet & Savory Snacks

Sauces, Dressings, Dips, and Condiments

Ready Meals

Other



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Glove manufacturers are increasingly turning to greener manufacturing technologies using renewable resources such as solar and wind power. They are working on cutting costs by using less water and synthetic fuels, which is expected to stimulate demand for products during the forecast period.



Growing concerns about the health and safety of employees in earthquake-prone areas should encourage employers to follow workplace safety rules and encourage the use of personal safety equipment when working in high-risk activities. Also, a growing awareness of precautions to take after disasters should encourage various industries to prepare for natural disasters. This should stimulate demand for products during the forecast period.



Technological advances, combined with changing consumer trends, have led to a significant change in manufacturing techniques to obtain superior quality finished products. The industry has also witnessed a surge in high-tech multifunctional protective clothing. However, these manufacturing processes are costly and complicated for workshop workers to understand. This could have a deterrent effect on market growth…Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Personal Protective Equipment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market driver's analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent Workplace Safety Regulations

4.2.2.2. Increasing Workplace Safety Awareness



Continue…



