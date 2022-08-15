Personal Protective Equipment Market Worth 58.34 Billion USD by 2022 : Growing at a CAGR of 6.5%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2022 -- The report "Personal Protective Equipment Market by Type (Hands & Arm Protection, Protective Clothing, Foot & Leg Protection, Respiratory Protection, Head Protection), End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2022", The global personal protective equipment market is expected to be valued at USD 42.67 Billion in 2017, and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022, to reach USD 58.34 Billion by 2022.



Stringent regulatory framework regarding the use of personal protective equipment by the construction workers has led to the growth of the global personal protective equipment market. In addition, the increasing awareness about the importance of work safety is also driving the personal protective equipment market.



New product launches and mergers & acquisitions are the strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the personal protective equipment market. The maximum number of strategic developments between 2014 and 2017 took place in North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.



Key players operating in the global personal protective equipment market are 3M Co. (US), MSA Safety Inc. (US), Ansell Limited (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), E I du Pont de Nemours and Co. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), and Radians, Inc. (US).



3M Co. is a key player in the global personal protective equipment market. The company has been focusing on new product launches and mergers & acquisitions as a part of its strategic development activities. In October 2015, the company doubled its safety gloves portfolio with the addition of three new gloves. In March 2017, the company entered into an agreement to acquire Scott Safety, a subsidiary of Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland). The acquisition helped the company enhance its product portfolio.



Honeywell International Inc. is another major manufacturer of personal protective equipment globally. The company has been focusing on new product launches to strengthen its market position. For instance, in May 2016, the company launched a range of single use molded masks. These are used in general industrial and construction industries.



The respiratory protection segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022

By type, the global personal protective equipment market is segmented into hands & arm protection, protective clothing, foot & leg protection, respiratory protection, eye & face protection, head protection, and others. The respiratory protection segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This is due to several government regulations and standards which compel end-use industries to use respiratory equipment for workers in harsh working environments. In addition, increasing demand from the healthcare and manufacturing industries is also driving the growth of this segment.



Construction is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the global personal protective equipment market during the forecast period

Construction is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the global personal protective equipment market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising demand for personal protective equipment in the construction activities such as bridge erection, residential construction, roadway paving, demolitions, and excavations, among others. This end-use industry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to many government-driven projects in developing economies such as India, China, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. These projects include construction of new airports, sewer systems, and bridges for railways networks. This is expected to increase the use of personal protective equipment in the construction end-use industry in Asia Pacific.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for personal protective equipment during the forecast period

The personal protective equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The economic growth in this region is driving the market for personal protective equipment. In addition, the increased demand for personal protective equipment due to growing awareness regarding safety in key countries such as China and India is also contributing towards the growth of the personal protective equipment market in the region.



