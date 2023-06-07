Personal Safety App Market May See Big Move

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Personal Safety App Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Personal Safety App market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Google LLC (United States), Zich (Switzerland), One Scream (United Kingdom), Bsafe (Norway), Red Panic Button (United Kingdom), Flare (Nairobi), React Mobile (United States), Life360 (United States), Family Locator (Germany), MySafetiPin (India)



Definition:

Personal Safety app to save and share your emergency information. In certain countries and with certain carriers, your phone can automatically contact emergency services. A safety app is a mobile phone or tablet application designed to help with occupational safety. There are numerous safety apps available that can help with identifying hazards and organising documents.



On 8th February 2022, Rave Mobile Safety, a critical communication and collaboration platform provider, has announced the acquisition of AppArmor, a provider of custom-branded mobile safety apps. According to the company, the acquisition will combine the scalability and robustness of the Rave platform with agile mobile app customization via AppArmor to deliver best-in-class technology for critical communication and collaboration.



Market Drivers:

Increased use of Personal Safety Application

Development of the Application Is a Complex Process and Requires a High Level of Technical Expertise

Increasing Number of Internet Users Is a Growth of the Personal Safety App



Market Opportunities:

Internet Users Are Increasingly Using Personal Safety Application

Major Rise in Student Crimes in Recent Years



On 3rd March 2021, Truecaller has released Guardians, a new personal safety app. The new app from the caller ID platform is intended to crowdsource its users' personal safety by allowing them to share their location and alert their guardians in the event of an emergency. Truecaller claimed that the Guardians app, which was developed in-house over several months with team members from Sweden and India, would never share any personal information with third-party apps for commercial purposes, including the Truecaller app.

Because of an increase in crimes against women, their safety has recently been prioritized. Women are increasingly leaving their homes to pursue higher education and job opportunities, and travelling alone at odd hours can be intimidating. While the government and law enforcement agencies strive to increase vigilance, technology players have stepped in with innovative tech-based solutions and wearable devices that can ensure women's safety.



The Global Personal Safety App Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Voice Activation, Button Activation), Application (Children, Adults, Elder), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



Global Personal Safety App market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



