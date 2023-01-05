NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Personal Safety Apps for Women Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Personal Safety Apps for Women market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: Noonlight (United States), SHEROES (India), One Scream (United Kingdom), Microsoft Family Safety (United States), iGoSafely (United States), Guardians (United Kingdom), Women Safety (London), Sekura (United Kingdom), UrSafe (United States) and WanderSafe Safety App (United States).



Definition: Personal Safety App for Women is designed to share all information about a user in distress with the touch of a button. The app allows the user to send all of their information to a preconfigured number along with a Google Maps link. The app is also designed to take two pictures with the front and rear cameras of the phone, which will be directly uploaded to the server. It also has three colored buttons that allow the user to select the severity of the situation. A personal safety app, also known as an SOS app, is a mobile application that can be used to help with personal safety. After the gang rape case and subsequent protests against brutal rapes, molestation, and mistreatment of women, such apps gained increased media attention. Technology, including social and mobile tools, is playing an important role in improving overall personal safety, with technologies such as GPS, SMS, video, alerts, alarms, and more allowing a user in distress to alert bystanders and close friends.



On 8th February 2022, Rave Mobile Safety, a critical communication and collaboration platform provider, has announced the acquisition of AppArmor, a provider of custom-branded mobile safety apps. According to the company, the acquisition will combine the scalability and robustness of the Rave platform with agile mobile app customization via AppArmor to deliver best-in-class technology for critical communication and collaboration.



Because of an increase in crimes against women, their safety has recently been prioritized. Women are increasingly leaving their homes to pursue higher education and job opportunities, and travelling alone at odd hours can be intimidating. While the government and law enforcement agencies strive to increase vigilance, technology players have stepped in with innovative tech-based solutions and wearable devices that can ensure women's safety.



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Internet Users Is a Growth of the Personal Safety App

Increased use of Personal Safety Application for Women

Development of the Application Is a Complex Process and Requires a High Level of Technical Expertise



Market Trends:

Smart Phone Technology Advancements Make It Easier To Track Locations and Share Details That Can Be Useful In Times of Need



Market Opportunities:

Internet Users Are Increasingly Using Personal Safety Application for Womens

Major Rise in Student Crimes in Recent Years



The Global Personal Safety Apps for Women Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Voice Activation, Button Activation), Application (Street Harassment, Night Walk, Domestic Violence, Other), Operating System (IOS, Android, Windows, Blackberry, Others), Subscription (Monthly, Annual) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027



Global Personal Safety Apps for Women market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



