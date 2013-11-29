Personal Safety Start-Up Pledges 10% of Revenues to UN Women Initiative

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- In response to a call for action by UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women, New York based Safety Labs, makers of the SafetyLink personal safety device has pledged to donate 10% of all money raised through its Kickstart on indiegogo.



“We are responding to UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka statement, in which she had specifically asked technology leaders to explore using mobile technology to help prevent violence against women,” said Yash Talreja, COO of Safety Labs Inc. “We believe that mobile safety solutions such as Safetylink can increase security, reduce risk and increase community involvement in prevention of violence against women while significantly decrease first-responder arrival times.”



As Ms. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka notes in her statement, no women are immune to physical violence and abuse. Women and young girls of all ages, all ethnicities, all cultures, all religions, and of all income levels are prey for violent predators. This violence can come at the hands of general predators of women or even those they hold near and dear.



SafetyLink is a discreet safety device that operates with Bluetooth technology and can help prevent such violence. It is designed for women, children, elderly, or anyone who would like to be able reach out to loved ones in the event of an emergency. To operate SafetyLink the user simply presses the button on their SafetyLink device, and holds it down for a full 3 seconds. Once the device is activated loved ones will immediately be notified on their cell phone that someone they know is in need of help.



"Universal Safety is our dream - a dream to make this world a safer place" said Sanjay Chadha, CEO of Safety Labs. “World cannot be safe unless women feel safe. We agree with UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka that ending violence against women and girls should be a priority, and we are pledging to donate 10% of what we raise in our kickstarter at indiegogo to UN Women”



SafetyLink is available in a key fob, pendant, or durable clip that can be attached to backpacks, purses, and clothing.



People interested in learning more about SafetyLink, or would like to make an contribution to its kickstarter—please visit http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/safetylink-safety-for-everybody-everywhere.



About Safety Labs

Safety Labs is an independent organization and not affiliated with UN other than being a proud donor to UN Women.



Contact Information

Bianca Saikaley

New York, NY, USA

http://www.safetylink.org

Phone: (613) 866-7462

Email: Bianca.Saikaley@gmail.com.



Safety Labs is an independent organization and not affiliated with UN other than being a proud donor to UN Women.