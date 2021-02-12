New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- The market for Personal Security Services has been in existence for many years. At present, this is a large market with numerous smaller players or suppliers and thus shows considerable potential for expansion.



Market Drivers



The industry is predicted to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.24% in the coming years. Growing fears about extremism and crime would be a key driver of developing the market for personal security services. There are many opportunities for growth in the industry as a result of the rise in crime. Moreover, technological development helps overcome the limitations of human supervision and thereby increases the reliability of the service offered to clients.



Regional Outlook



North America is dominating the global map of the personal security services market. It contributes to more than 39% of the global market share. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate in the upcoming years. This is partly due to a rise in the size of economies in this region, such as India and China, which have developed rapidly. Development in economies is closely related to the increase in assets and valuable assets kept by the country's inhabitants. The Asia Pacific is also a significant player in the industry's leading role owing to the rising rates of terrorism, violence, and political uncertainty in the region.



Leading Participants



Allied Universal

Brink's

G4S

SECOM

Trinity Cyber

Securitas

Convergint Technologies

Security & Intelligence Services (India)

Personal Security Services Market: Segmentation



By Service (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Cash Services

Electronic security

Guarding services



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Residential

Financial

Industrial

Others



Regions Covered in This Report:



· North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada)



· Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)



· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)



· Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Key highlights of the report:



1. The latest report based on the global Personal Security Services market includes an elaborate list of the company profiles of the leading market players.



2. The report emphasizes various aspects, such as manufacturing/production capacity, sales, future expansion strategies, and technological capabilities of these market players.



3. The report emphasizes the primary application areas of the global market and therefore provides a precise account of the market to enable the interested readers to gain crucial insights into the global market mechanism.



4. The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Personal Security Services market and includes expert opinions on the Personal Security Services industry.



5. The report elucidates vital information about investors, stakeholders, policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and the leading companies operating in this market.



6. The report is inclusive of a detailed study of the intensely competitive landscape of the market.



7. Moreover, the report is intended to help the businesses engaged in this sector with effective decision-making and further provide them with helpful insights into the global market.



Highlights of the TOC:



1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Personal Security Services market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Personal Security Services market size

2.2 Latest Personal Security Services market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Personal Security Services market key players

3.2 Global Personal Security Services size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Personal Security Services market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



