Personal Trainer Certification Offers Career Training in Growing Fitness Industry

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- With the advent of heightened awareness in regards to being healthy, more and more people are not only changing their diets, but enrolling themselves in gyms. And the influx of these people brings a higher demand for personal trainers. Becoming a personal trainer is easier than you might think!



Most fitness clubs require an NCCA-accredited Personal Fitness Trainer Certification like NESTA’s. These clubs (and many others) accept NESTA’s certification. NESTA, the National Sports Trainers & Fitness Association, makes it simple for you to become a NESTA Certified Personal Fitness Trainer, allowing you to get hired faster.



NESTA’s program gives you a certification that will last 4 years, which is 2 years longer than other certifications. Their program also offers you business knowledge to help you secure the clients you need. But the best part is the fact this program is 100% online based, allowing you to work at your own pace wherever you may be.



For just $449, you will gain access to an enhanced interactive digital manual, over 10 Hours of video lectures and demonstrations, PDF note packets, audio lessons, plus NCCA accredited proctored exam included in this 100% accelerated online program.



NESTA will give you, without a doubt, all the knowledge and help you need to have a successful career in the sports sciences. And if you’re looking to go even farther in the sports science career, NESTA offers degree program all the way up to a Doctorate, including a degree as quick and simple as an Associate of Arts. No matter how far you’d like to take your career, NESTA will be the one to take you there.



Visit NESTA’s website today for more information: http://www.nestacertified.com/personal-fitness-trainer-certification/



About CrowdFunders Promotion

CrowdFunders Promotion is a professional group of Crowdfunding promoters dedicated to getting people’s Crowdfunding projects funded. With a massive network of interested individuals, and access to dozens of press release websites, CrowdFunders is the only service in the world that can get you funded!



Media Contact:

Anaisse Amoretto | CrowdFunders Promotion

support@cfundpromo.com

CrowdFunders Official Website