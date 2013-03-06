Personal Trainer in Portsmouth Opens New Service

Portsmouth, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Joe Hopkins, a qualified Level 3 REPs personal trainer, has opened a new personal training centre in Portsmouth, Hampshire to service clients in the Portsmouth and surrounding areas.



Joe's new personal trainer service provides low cost, fun workouts to suit the specific needs of clients, whether they would like to lose weight, gain strength or just improve their general fitness and well-being.



Joe specializes in Core Strength training, toning and weight loss, nutritional advice, kettlebell training and cardiovascular training. As he says "I can set realistic goals for you and make your workouts more enjoyable and effective so that you can start seeing the results sooner. I have all the equipment and knowledge needed to help you make the necessary changes and I will monitor your progress on a regular basis and be there every step of the way to help motivate and encourage you."



Originally based in the North London area, the business had many enthusiastic clients, who are not short of praise for the training standards and techniques used. David, from Hatch End, says "Joe has trained me during the last 12 months. I find him very approachable, motivating and above all professional. His tailor made training sessions are good fun but at the same time very hard work. Joe's attention to detail when lifting weights or performing exercises with correct procedure is second to none. And he always manages to tweak you to ensure you are isolating the right muscle groups and maintaining safe practice. The best trainer I've ever had, superb!"



The new personal trainer in Portsmouth center features a purpose built gym, where clients can work out in private if they wish, and also a large assortment of equipment and apparatus, including barbells, Swiss balls, Bosu board, treadmill, exercise bike, weight bench and step boxes.



Another client, Jeremy from Horndean, says "In under 4 months, I lost over a stone, look a lot better so I am told every couple of days, and now enjoy going for that run (well-ish!). With Joe's help, I am now training for my first Triathlon! My wife was so impressed with what Joe had achieved, that she now does a weekly session! I cannot recommend him enough! You don't need a Gym, you need a Joe!"



The initial consultancy, which includes a basic health assessment, is completely free.



Joe Hopkins Personal Trainer

75 Knox Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO2 8JJ, U.K.

Direct line: +44 023 9235 1785

Mobile: 07900 400460

Email: joe@inteltab.com

http://www.personaltrainer-portsmouth.co.uk