Personal Trainer Offers Online Services to Interested Parties

Riverton, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Ty was like many of us, lazy and unmotivated to move. With his weight slowly but surely increasing, it was clear he was not only on track for heart disease, a heart attack, diabetes or a combination of all three and then some. It was clear something had to be done and done soon. He began to be self conscious and with a growing family, he wanted to be around to see his kids have kids.



“I was overweight and ashamed of myself. Not to mention, my kids were ashamed of me, although they would never admit it,” Downs said.



All of that changed in the summer of 2010. A 14 week body transformation under the tutelage of Tom Venuto changed him forever. The goal was simple: lose fat and gain muscle. Weight was not a part of the program.



“I learned some important things: I had figured it out. I finally understood what it took to lean down, build muscle, and look and feel great and I had also grown to love it. I had developed the passion for fitness, bodybuilding, nutrition, etc,” said Downs.



Downs’ wants to share his findings with you now.



Downs’ website is devoted to a healtier, happier you. He does this in two ways:



1. A customized, online personal training program. This program is geared to you, the person and individual. Results are promised if the plan is followed. Three different programs are offered to the individual.



2. A running list of blog topics ranging from nutrition to weight training and everything in between.



Downs is quick to point out a very important caveat to anyone who is thinking of using his program or any program for that matter.



“For anybody to be successful, they HAVE to want it inside. They HAVE to have the desire to want it for theirselves. They can’t want it for their spouse, or for anything else,” Downs continued.



This is what makes Downs’ program different.



“My programs have built in fail-safes. Signing up with me gets free unlimited correspondence via email and text and weekly check-ins via email. You will struggle at times, I certainly have, but this way there is someone there to help you get back up or stay on the right path,” Downs said.



Downs has also enlisted the services of his personal mentor, Tom Venuto. Posting from his own page on tydownsfitness.com, Venuto helps those who are trying to get into better shape with a question and answer page. Venuto covers a variety of topics, from fad diets to realistic goals.



Parties interested in transforming their bodies and becoming a different person should contact Downs at his website: tydownsfitness.com for additional information on programs and suggestions for a healthier, happier lifestyle.



About Ty Downs

Ty Downs is an independent personal fitness trainer. His website http://www.tydownsfitness.com is a complete fitness and lifestyle training site devoted to those who seek an active, healthy life. A combination of blogs, fitness tips and lifestyle notes means a complete package for a beginner in fitness.



Company: Ty Downs Fitness

Contact: Tyson Downs, ISSA CERTIFIED PERSONAL TRAINER

Email: tydowns@tydownsfitness.com

Website: http://tydownsfitness.com/