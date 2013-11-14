Personal Trainer Tulsa / Elite Training Tulsa Opens It's Doors

Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Come one, come all, Elite Training Tulsa has officially opened its new location. Elite Training is one of the top personal training companies in the nation. Located at 6111 S Mingo Road Suite C, Tulsa OK. Elite Training is located on the corner of Mingo and 61st right off the 169 and is at a prime location for commuters or business professionals who want to train with the top personal trainers in tulsa.



Elite Training is known from San Diego, CA to Tulsa, OK as having the most professional, friendly and most affordable fitness, personal trainers in Tulsa and the nation. Our goal is take the concept of personal training and make it accessible to all, by reducing the cost and increasing the value of trainers!



Most studies show that a gym membership is not enough, some studies show that as low as 4% of people who only go to gyms achieve their perfect fitness results. On the contrary all of our clients who work hard during their sessions and follow our tulsa personal trainers advice outside of their sessions achieve great fitness results! Our system of training is very effective. We build our clients a personalized workout program consisting of: nutritional education, custom meal plans, foam rolling and flexibility routines, cardio routines and a new personalized workout every time!



Contact us below or visit our website for a free session!



For more information about this topic, please contact Benjamin Wisan by calling 918-819-4490, or e-mail Benjamin at bwisan@elitetrainingtulsa.com.



Elite Training Tulsa

6111 S mingo Rd Ste C

Tulsa, Ok 74133

Telephone: 918-819-4490

Email: info@elitetrainingtulsa.com