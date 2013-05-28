Personal Training Company MotivatePT Win Coveted Business Excellence Award

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- One of the UK’s fastest growing fitness companies, MotivatePT, have won a coveted business award from Natwest Fast Growth in the area of health and fitness. The Company who provide personal training across the UK, have won a host of business achievement awards since their launch - adding numerous well-known celebrities to their portfolio of satisfied customers. Renowned for the physical transformations that they achieve, MotivatePT have appeared on Channel 4 and BBC Television and have been asked to collaborate on an upcoming reality weight loss show airing on Sky Living early next year.



Tony Richards, Commercial Manager at MotivatePT comments, “It’s always an honour to be recognised for what you do. Awards are a great acknowledgement that you’re moving in the right direction. But like any good business we don’t take awards to heart. We’re always striving to improve the services we offer by providing our customers with the very latest cutting-edge programs, training concepts and value-added services.”



The Fitness Industry has seen dramatic growth over the last 10 years and is one of just a few market sectors that have managed to buck the economic recession, continuing to grow at an average of 6% per annum over the last 5 years. As Richards explains, “Personal fitness is considered an essential part of life for our customers and certainly no longer just the simple luxury that it once was. In our 2012 poll of over 2,000 customers from all social backgrounds, health was ranked their number one priority, far outranking other factors such as financial or career success. I believe that this mindset is now far more prevalent across the UK with more and more people looking to improve their health and to feel happy and confident about their bodies. Health is most certainly the new wealth.”



MotivatePT provide a unique home-visit service which means that customers don’t need to join a gym or even step outside their front door, as the Company’s mobile trainers bring all the fitness equipment with them. The Company delivers sessions in customers’ homes, outdoor spaces and even to busy executives living out of hotel rooms. “We can deliver personal training sessions almost anywhere,” explains Richards. “Our trainers are spread out far and wide across the whole of the UK meaning that we have personal trainers in almost every major town and city. We find that our clients experience the benefits of one-to-one personal training very quickly and become very attached to their regular fitness schedules. We even had one high profile client last year who took their trainer with them on work trips to New York and Paris. Now that’s what we call commitment!”



