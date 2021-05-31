Personal Travel Insurance Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : Munich Re, Allianz, Manulife

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Personal Travel Insurance Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Personal Travel Insurance market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Personal Travel Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Definition:

Personal effects and luggage cover in personal travel insurance is the most frequently claimed benefit, however it is also the one which causes the most confusion at claims time. Personal travel insurance is designed to protect a person from unexpected events during travelling. It is a cost-effective way of protection for domestic as well as international travel. Its coverages include medical expenses, flight accident coverage, accidental death, and baggage and personal effect coverage. In addition to this, it also provides emergency services such as lost passports, cash wire assistance, and rebooking of cancelled flights.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Allianz (Germany),Munich Re Group (Germany),AIG (United States),Assicurazioni Generali (Italy),Chubb (United States),Manulife (Canada),United Healthcare Global (United States),Mapfre (Spain),AXA (France),Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan)



Market Trends:

- Emphasis on Online Platform to Sale Personal Travel Insurance

- Adoption of Technology in Insurance Industry



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Tourism is Fuelling the Market Growth

- Ease of Availability of Package Holidays, Online Bookings, and Extensive Coverage of Holydays



Market Opportunities:

- Government Initiatives for Travel Insurance

- Increasing Unusual Events Such as Natural Disasters and Terrorist Attacks



The Global Personal Travel Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by End users (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, Others), Travel (Domestic, International), Coverage (Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, Long-Stay Travel Insurance), Distribution channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, Insurance Aggregators)



Personal Travel Insurance the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Personal Travel Insurance Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Geographically World Personal Travel Insurance markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Personal Travel Insurance markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Personal Travel Insurance Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



