Personal Travel Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide with Allianz, Munich Re Group, AIG

Brief Overview on Personal Travel Insurance:

Personal effects and luggage cover in personal travel insurance is the most frequently claimed benefit, however it is also the one which causes the most confusion at claims time. Personal travel insurance is designed to protect a person from unexpected events during travelling. It is a cost-effective way of protection for domestic as well as international travel. Its coverages include medical expenses, flight accident coverage, accidental death, and baggage and personal effect coverage. In addition to this, it also provides emergency services such as lost passports, cash wire assistance, and rebooking of cancelled flights.



Market Drivers:

Increasing Tourism is Fuelling the Market Growth

Ease of Availability of Package Holidays, Online Bookings, and Extensive Coverage of Holydays



Market Trends:

Emphasis on Online Platform to Sale Personal Travel Insurance

Adoption of Technology in Insurance Industry



The Global Personal Travel Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by End users (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, Others), Travel (Domestic, International), Coverage (Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, Long-Stay Travel Insurance), Distribution channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, Insurance Aggregators)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Personal Travel Insurance Market Latest Insights:

In June 2020, Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection has launched Exact Care Lite which is a new travel insurance that is made for road trip travellers. It can protect non-refundable lodging reservations and attraction tickets, trip disruption which is caused by traffic accidents and can protect families with kids-included pricing.



