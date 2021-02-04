Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Personal Travel Insurance Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Personal Travel Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Major Players in Market are:

Allianz (Germany), Munich Re Group (Germany), AIG (United States), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Chubb (United States), Manulife (Canada), United Healthcare Global (United States), Mapfre (Spain), AXA (France) and Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan)



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.



What is Personal Travel Insurance?

Personal effects and luggage cover in personal travel insurance is the most frequently claimed benefit, however it is also the one which causes the most confusion at claims time. Personal travel insurance is designed to protect a person from unexpected events during travelling. It is a cost-effective way of protection for domestic as well as international travel. Its coverages include medical expenses, flight accident coverage, accidental death, and baggage and personal effect coverage. In addition to this, it also provides emergency services such as lost passports, cash wire assistance, and rebooking of cancelled flights.



Personal Travel Insurance Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

End users (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, Others), Travel (Domestic, International), Coverage (Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, Long-Stay Travel Insurance), Distribution channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, Insurance Aggregators)



Market Drivers

Increasing Tourism is Fuelling the Market Growth

Ease of Availability of Package Holidays, Online Bookings, and Extensive Coverage of Holydays



Market Trend

Emphasis on Online Platform to Sale Personal Travel Insurance

Adoption of Technology in Insurance Industry



Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations

Issues Related to The Claim of Travel Insurance



Opportunities

Government Initiatives for Travel Insurance

Increasing Unusual Events Such as Natural Disasters and Terrorist Attacks



Challenges

Lack of Awareness Towards the Personal Travel Insurance



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Personal Travel Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Personal Travel Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Personal Travel Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Personal Travel Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



