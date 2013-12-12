Fisher & Associates PC Is One of Colorado'S Fastest Growing Injury and Accident Law Firms

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- With some of Denver’s Top Injury and Accident Lawyers, Fisher & Associates PC is one of the fastest growing law firms in the state of Colorado!



“We have had quite a busy year helping hundreds of Colorado families recover millions of dollars for their injuries,” recalls Senior Attorney and Founder, Paul Fisher. Between moving to the new larger office space in Denver, to opening a second office location in Colorado Springs in order to better serve their Southern Colorado clientele, the staff and attorneys are excited to continue to serve their clients and help them get the compensation and justice they deserve.



“Our firm focuses exclusively on representing accident victims and we have never represented the insurance companies. We handle all types of injury cases including car accidents, semi-truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful deaths, slip & falls, medical malpractice, dog bites, and defective products. You’ll find that we provide a much more personal experience here at our firm. Our attorneys work each and every case, and meet one-on-one with each client.” – Paul Fisher, Senior Attorney.



Many of the cases handled by Fisher & Associates PC are very complicated, but the professional staff and attorneys are committed to vigorously representing every client that walks through the doors and the firm has the resources and expertise to take on even the largest insurance company defendants.



Between the outdoor media campaigns, the re-launching of their newly improved website, the work on radio and television, and the commitment to the safety of all Colorado communities, the Senior Attorney and Founder, Paul Fisher, is very excited for the success that lies ahead for the firm as they continue to make a name for themselves as “The Injury Lawyers in Colorado.”



For more information regarding your Colorado injury lawyers, Personal Injury Lawyers Denver, Car Accident Lawyers Denver or to inquire about press and media opportunities, you may contact Katie Cira, Fisher & Associates PC Director of Marketing, at: (303) 779-5300.



About Fisher & Associates PC

The attorneys at Fisher & Associates PC (http://www.yourcoloradolawyers.com) have helped hundreds of injured people across Denver and Colorado resolve their claims and get maximum compensation in the process. Their experience in litigation has proven be a powerful advantage for their clients.



Fisher & Associates PC knows how to negotiate fair settlements and are not satisfied with low offers that are not sufficient to address all the needs of injured individuals. The attorneys and lawyers of this law firm fight to win all cases so that their clients get justice for their loss.



At Fisher & Associates PC, their attorneys are committed to providing their clients with the highest quality and effective legal representation possible. Their client-focused firm takes on serious injury cases with a mission to help their clients gain a favorable resolution. Fisher & Associates PC wants to pursue compensation for their clients that truly reflects the severity of the injury and other damages that resulted from the act of negligence or wrongdoings. For more information visit them online at: http://www.YourColoradoLawyers.com