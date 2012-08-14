Personalised-Baby-Blankets.co.uk Gains Attention for Its Range of Unique Baby Blankets

Lincoln, Lincolnshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- The birth of a child is a momentous occasion that is always warmly welcomed by family and friends. However, when a loved one or friend brings a baby into the world, it is sometimes difficult to choose the perfect gift.



Due to the increasing popularity of Internet shopping, many individuals have begun to look for baby gifts online. They are discovering that ordering personalised baby gifts on the Internet can be an ideal way to offer unique gifts to babies and children.



One website that is attracting a lot of attention from people in search of interesting baby gifts is a website called Personalised Baby Blankets.



Personalised Baby Blankets is a family run business that provides personalised baby gifts. These personalised baby blankets are created by self-proclaimed “mumtrepreneur” Sarah Hyndman, who created the site because she wanted to be able to stay at home with her two children.



Hyndman started by making baby blankets for family and friends using a small-scale embroidery machine but soon upgraded to an industrial-sized machine when she got the idea to start up a business. She now receives more than 400 demands per month for her work, and her business is growing fast.



Sarah explains the concept of her offering:



“As brands get bigger their offers get homogenised so it’s difficult to find unique gifts in the high street particularly for babies. I was creating blankets using high quality materials and personalised messages for friends and relatives. Suddenly I was getting requests from people I didn’t know to create personalised blankets. Word of mouth was creating a huge demand so I decided to officially launch the business. Our whole ethos is based on creating a unique experience with quality materials. We allow people to choose colours, unique messages and each item is carefully gift wrapped.”



The site is simple to navigate with clearly defined categories. Each product selection is replete with quality digital imagery, size, description, multiple colour options and a simple interface to convey the personalised message. Despite the business being in its infancy the site already displays a plethora of customer testimonials.



