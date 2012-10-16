Personalised Childrens Stationery Specialist Scores

Sir Francis Ley Id Est., Derby -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Derby based Paper Gekko launches its revolutionary online store providing Personalised Childrens Stationery, including Childrens Cards, Personalised Thank You Cards, Kids Wrapping Paper and much more.



In addition to launching its 'one stop shop' for all Personalised Childrens Stationery, in time for the football season the company has also released a range of 'Select Your Team Colours' football themed personalised childrens cards, birthday invitations and personalised thank you cards.



As Christmas approaches, Paper Gekko offers a range of personalised childrens cards and a range of Christmas card packs. A range of 'colour your own' Christmas cards complete the Christmas-themed personalised childrens stationery offering.



Company founder, Philip Hemmings, explains his company's move to online commerce: "As an established print and design house, we often receive requests from all over the country for personalised kids stationery, from birthday cards, to invites, to thank you cards, to a5 notepads. Setting up an easy to use site featuring a broad range of kids stationery featuring a great range of designs was a very logical move for us".



Continuing the company's innovative themed products, Paper Gekko is also awaiting delivery of anti-bacterial plastic lunch boxes that can be personalised with an image and name of choice, are interchangeable and come complete with drinks bottle.



Contact

Paper Gekko

1 Cotton Brook Road

Sir Francis Ley Id Est.

Derby

DE23 8YJ

Phone: 01332 227 911

Email: info@papergekko.co.uk

Web: shop.papergekko.co.uk