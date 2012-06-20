Personalized Baby Products Company Offers Special Miami Heat Coupon Code

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Namely Newborns, a leading baby products company based out of Miami, announced a $5 off coupon in honor of the Miami Heat. The Miami Heat is a local professional basketball team currently locked in a seven game series for the NBA Title. The baby products company has seen the impact the Miami Heat’s All Star basketball team has had on the local community and thought it would be appropriate to offer a discount in their honor.



The coupon code is for $5 off orders over $20 in total cost. To receive the discount, you must enter coupon code “heat” at checkout. The coupon code works with all of Namely Newborns products which include personalized baby blankets, baby gift baskets, baby gift sets and more. The coupon code cannot be combined with other coupon codes. The company did not specify an expiration date but it will likely expire when the NBA Final Series are over late next week.



Along with this coupon code, Name Newborns also offers specials on specific products like their flannel baby blankets, baby clothing, picture frames and much more. Specials on their website can be up to 50% off and feature some of the finest baby products some of which have the option of personalization.



Namely Newborns is a family business with a philanthropic philosophy of operation. For that reason, they donate 25% of all profits to charity. According to NamelyNewborns.com they, “take special pride in offering our customers the finest and most unique baby gifts. Browse our beautiful selection of gifts like shopping cart covers, car seat covers, baby wipe cases and high chair covers and make it extra special by adding high-quality embroidery”.