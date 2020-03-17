Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market Forecast 2026:: Global Leading Players - Neon Therapeutics, Moderna, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Gritstone Oncology

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market to grow with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 Growing rate of prevalence rate of cancer and accelerating demand of novel therapies to prevent cancer-related disorders are the key factors for the lucrative growth of the market.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the personalized cancer vaccines market are Neon Therapeutics, Moderna, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Gritstone Oncology, Personalis Inc, Genocea Biosciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CureVac AG, Celldex Therapeutics, BioNTech SE, Advaxis, Inc, and among others.



Market Definition: Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market



Personalized cancer vaccines are the type of immunotherapy that boosts the immune system to fight against a cancerous cell. These types of vaccine are tailored to match a patient's particular tumor cell after received cancer related surgery. This vaccine may prevent from cancer, destroy cancer cells and inhibit the growth of tumors cells.



According to the article published in The American Cancer Society, it was identified that the total incidence of cancer in the United States in the year 2018 were1, 735,350 and 609,640 patients die from cancer in the same year. Growing rate of incidence rate of cancer and accelerating demand of novel therapies to prevent of cancer related disorders are the key factors for lucrative growth of market.



Market Drivers



Increases cases of cancer globally



Growing demand of personalized cancer vaccine production



Government initiatives and assistance for cancer related preventions



Robust pipeline of novel therapies under clinical development



Increase in strategic collaboration between the companies



Market Restraints



High cost involved in the treatment



Scientific and major technical challenges for production of personalized cancer vaccine



Inadequate awareness about personalized cancer vaccine in some developing countries



Potential of the report





- To describe and forecast the Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.



- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders



- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies



- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market



- Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.



- Profiles of key players and brands





Segmentation: Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market



By Cancer Type





- Lung Cancer



- Breast Cancer



- Colorectal Cancer



- Leukemia



- Prostate Cancer



- Cervical Cancer



- Glioblastoma



- Other





By Mechanism of action Type





- Tumor-associated antigens (TAAs)



- Tumor-specific antigens (TSAs)



- Somatic Mutations in Cancer Pharmacogenomics



- Pharmacogenomics towards Genomic Polymorphism





By Biomaker Type





- Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers



- Prognostic and Predictive Biomarkers



- Immune Checkpoint Biomarkers



- Others





By Route of administration





- Injectables





By End users





- Hospitals



- Homecare



- Specialty Clinics



- Others





By Geography





- North America



- South America



- Europe



- Asia-Pacific



- Middle East & Africa





Key Developments in the Market:



In March 2019, Neon Therapeutics, Inc. investigating NEO-PV-01, a novel personalized cancer vaccine cells in a combination with nivolumab that targeting neoantigens and kills their cancer cells.



In September 2016, BioNTech AG and Genentech, Inc. has entered into research collaboration for the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based, individualized cancer vaccines for the treatment of broad range of cancer. As per the deal, BioNTech AG receive USD 310 million as a upfront payment and eligible to receive milestone payment.



In June 2016, Moderna, Inc and Merck & Co., Inc entered into research collaboration for the development of mRNA-based personalized cancer vaccines in a combination with keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of multiple types of tumor. As per the deal, Moderna, Inc. will receive USD 200 million from Merck & Co., Inc. as upfront payment.



Competitive Analysis:



Global personalized cancer vaccines market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of personalized cancer vaccines market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Primary Respondents



Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.



Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.



Reasons to Purchase this Report





- Current and future of Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets



- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period



- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period



- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players





