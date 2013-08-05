Personalized Care from Sports Medicine Doctors

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Apart from the treatment, they say that a patient heals faster with good care that is provided to him or her. Good surroundings and good people make the recovery even faster. And that is what happens at the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute. They specialize in treating all kinds of orthopedic problems related to knees and shoulders, foot and ankle, neck and spine, hand and wrist, elbows and spines and so on. Every clinic offers these services but what makes this institute so special is the personalized care and attention that they give to each and every patient that walks in through their door.



Right from diagnosis to treatment, the doctors here make sure that the patients are well informed about all the options that are available to treat them. When it comes to sports medicine, the doctors, physicians and therapists make sure that all the non-surgical options are exhausted before they suggest a surgery. This is because they understand the kind of implications that surgery can cause to an athlete’s or a sportsperson’s career. They also ensure that the patients undergo minimum stress during their treatments.



They offer physical therapy services to treat different ailments such as fractures, strains and sprains, spine related problems and so on. They offer ligament reconstructions therapies as wells as joint replacement services. Texas physical therapy is advised and performed on patients so that they can return to their normal lifestyle as soon as possible. After the treatment the patients would find their bodies more flexible and active. The athletes especially can get back to their exercising and workouts without facing any difficulty while performing such activities. Patients would also be provided with different strategies to maintain the results achieved out of the physical therapy.



About www.osmifw.com

The Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute, www.osmifw.com based at Fort Worth, Texas is an institute that provides orthopedic consultations and surgical services. Apart from that they also offer services in Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Athletic Training. The skilful and experienced staff and team of doctors and therapists ensure that the patients get the best treatment with the help of latest medical equipment and procedures. Patients can find the best Texas Physical Therapy combined with personalized services right here at the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine institute.



Media Contact

Dr. Michael Boothby, M.D.

Address: 6049, South Hulen, Suite #101, Fort Worth, Texas 76132

Phone: 817-529-1900

Website: http://www.osmifw.com