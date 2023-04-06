Personalized Drinkware Suggests Custom Water Bottles to Reduce Plastic Waste This Earth Day

Allentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2023 -- Disposable plastic water bottles are a major offender when it comes to excess plastic polluting the planet. According to Earth Day organizers, the average person in the United States drinks 156 disposable plastic water bottles every year, which equals over 50 billion water bottles used annually in our country alone.



Bottled water will never truly go away because it provides a necessary resource for people dealing with water shortages or a contaminated water supply. However, most people in the United States purchase bottled water out of convenience rather than necessity. Add in the fact that 91% of the world's disposable plastic bottles aren't recycled, and the situation becomes even worse. As these numbers continue to climb, it becomes more and more vital for everyone on Earth to contribute to the reduction of plastic waste.



One great way to cut back on disposable water bottle usage is to invest in reusable bottles. Reusable water bottles come in a wide selection, ranging from small reusable plastic bottles to large stainless steel bottles and everything in between.



Reusable bottles aren't just eco-friendly, either. Custom water bottles are portable and convenient. They make great gifts, prizes, party favors, and more. Small businesses, artists, and others looking for a promotional item can use them to stay at the front of their customers' minds every time they take a sip.



Pledging to stop buying disposable water bottles and switch to something reusable is a small but effective way to contribute to a greener planet this year. After all, think about the impact it would have if just 50 people stopped drinking bottled water.



