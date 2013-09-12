Personalized Glasses and Mugs Now Sold by New Company Love Custom Glasses

Lawrence, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Love Custom Glasses, a new company that specializes in individualized glassware, recently unveiled its finished website to the public. The new website, which was developed by LovePromos, will showcase a niche product line of custom printed glasses that can be used for promotional purposes.



Promotional products are powerful marketing tools that can have a positive impact on clients, employees, and business partners. These items can be used for many purposes, such as attracting new customers; promoting safety, teamwork, and productivity; boosting a company’s reputation; and commemorating special events. For this reason, it is important for a company to choose useful and noteworthy promotional goods to share with the public.



Love Custom Glasses is best known for its high quality promotional glassware. The company’s selection of merchandise is unparalleled, providing a wide variety of popular beer and wine glasses to more unique glassware items including growlers, margarita and hurricane glasses. Love Custom Glasses’ top selling products are its pint glasses, beer mugs, wine glasses and shot glasses.



For example, one of Love Custom Glasses’ most in demand items is the 17-ounce Stemless Wine Glass. The elegant glass can be purchased in bulk orders of 72, 144, 288, 576, 1,008, and 2,016. Each order includes a standard imprint on one side of the glass, but additional imprints are available for a low cost.



LovePromos prides itself on its top-notch customer service. All of LovePromos’ employees are courteous and have an extensive knowledge the company’s product line.



“With LovePromos, you'll get a refreshing brand of service from people who love their jobs and love their products,” stated an article on Love Custom Glasses. “There are companies who want to be the biggest and have the most products. They believe that their success is measured on closing a sale. We want to let them have that.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Love Custom Glasses and its range of products can visit the company’s website for more information.



About Love Custom Glasses

Love Custom Glasses is a division of LovePromos. The new company specializes in the best selection of personalized beer glasses, beer mugs, wine glasses, shot glasses and assorted glassware available online. With superb customer service and product knowledge, LovePromos offers the feel of a mom and pop store with all the benefits of a super store. For more information, please visit http://www.lovecustomglasses.com