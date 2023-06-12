Personalized Medical Care Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : MDLIVE, MeMD, SnapMD

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Personalized Medical Care- Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Personalized Medical Care- market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Accolade Inc. (United States), Quartz Bio S.A (Switzerland), American Well (United States), MDLIVE Inc. (United States), Teladoc Health Inc. (United States), Doctor on demand Inc (United States), MeMD (United States), Encounter Telehealth (United States), Global Med (United States), SnapMD (United States).



Definition:

Personalized Medical care guarantees that they will have a committed physician who will provide patients competent medical care while also being compassionate. Personalized Medical care is an overall framework for treatment that brings together predictive technologies and an involved patient to coordinate care with the primary goal of improving health and preventing disease. Personalized health planning shared decision-making, and patient engagement is all aspects of Personalized Medical care. It aims to reduce chronic-care spending by encouraging healthy habits and planning.



Market Opportunities:

The rise in the chronic disease

Increasing the spending on the healthcare



Market Trends:

Increasing investment in the research and development



In September 2021 - Accolade, Inc. the company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare, announce the launch of Personalized Healthcare, a new category that enables a nationally scalable model of value-based care to meet the quadruple aim.



The Global Personalized Medical Care- Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Services (Virtual primary care, Mental health support, A holistic approach, A collaborative care model), End-users (Hospitals, Specialty Stores)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



