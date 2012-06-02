Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2012 -- Personalized Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the personalized medicine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies



Trends in personalized medicine partnering deals including:

Companion diagnostics

Pharmacogenomics

Biomarkers

Deal terms analysis

Partnering agreement structure

Partnering contract documents

Top deals by value

Most active dealmakers"



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/personalized-medicine-partnering-terms-and-agreements-report-538758