Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2012 -- Personalized Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the personalized medicine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies
Trends in personalized medicine partnering deals including:
Companion diagnostics
Pharmacogenomics
Biomarkers
Deal terms analysis
Partnering agreement structure
Partnering contract documents
Top deals by value
Most active dealmakers"
For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/personalized-medicine-partnering-terms-and-agreements-report-538758