New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- The report simplifies complex information about the supply-demand analysis, market share, growth statistics, and participation of prominent players in the Personalized Nutrition market. An extensive analysis of the Personalized Nutrition market has been provided through this research report, which also includes a detailed evaluation of the business space. Moreover, the Personalized Nutrition market segmentation given in this report covers the market extensively, in addition to a general overview of this Personalized Nutrition market in the context of its present scenario.



This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Personalized Nutrition Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market.



The influential players of the Personalized Nutrition market that are included in the report are:



BASF SE, Caligenix, Care/of, DayTwo Inc., DNAFit, Genomix Nutrition, GX Sciences, Habit Food Personalized LLC, InsideTracker, Lonza, Metagenics, Inc, DSM, Nutrigenomix Inc., and Telomere Diagnostics



Market segmentation of the Personalized Nutrition market by Application (Value and Volume from 2020 to 2027):



Market segmentation of the Personalized Nutrition market by Type (Value and Volume from 2020 to 2027):



Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals



Functional Food



Digitalized DNA-based Diet



Sports Nutragenomics



Others



Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:



Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope



Definition and forecast parameters



Methodologies



Data Sources



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Business trends



Regional trends



Product trends



End-use trends



Chapter 3: Personalized Nutrition Industry Insights



Industry segmentation



Competitive landscape



Vendor matrix



Technological and innovation landscape



Chapter 4: Personalized Nutrition Market, By Region



Chapter 5: Company Profiles



Business Overview



Product Landscape



Strategic Outlook



SWOT Analysis



Porter's Five Analysis



