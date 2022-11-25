Personalized Nutrition Market Worth $23.3 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- According to a research report "Personalized Nutrition Market by Product Type (Active Measurement and Standard Measurement), Application, End Use (Direct-to-Consumer, Wellness & Fitness Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, and Institutions), Form and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global personalized nutrition market size is estimated to be valued at USD 11.3 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 23.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 15.5%, in terms of value. Increasing geriatric population and the increase in the convenience of using apps offering personalized nutrition recommendation drive the personalized nutrition market.



The active measurement segment is projected to account for a larger share of the personalized nutrition market



Based on product type, active measurement is projected to hold a larger share in the personalized nutrition market. Active measurements considered in this study include apps, testing kits, and programs for personalized nutrition. Many players, such as Persona Nutrition (US), in the personalized nutrition market, offer nutritional supplements incorporated into individualized plans for customers. As consumers have become increasingly inclined toward personalized approaches, genomic testing kits for personalized nutrition are used widely to assist consumers with DNA-based diets.



The standard supplements segment is anticipated to gain a larger share of the personalized nutrition market



Based on application, standard supplements are forecasted to account for a larger share of the personalized nutrition market. Standard supplements support in maintaining overall health and are not used to treat or prevent any targeted disease or disorder. Moreover, the price of these supplements is generally lowered compared to disease-based supplements, as they are readily available across the globe.



The direct-to-consumer segment is anticipated to dominate the personalized nutrition market during the review period



By end use, the direct-to-consumer segment is projected to hold a major share of the personalized nutrition market. Consumers have become increasingly aware of what they consume, whether it's food, drinks, or supplements. The growing trend of adopting keto, paleo, vegan, and plant-based diets has led to increased use of personalized nutrition services such as apps and programs by households.



The tablets segment is forecasted to account for the largest share of the personalized nutrition market



Based on form, the tablets segment is projected to account for the largest share of the personalized nutrition market during the review period. The tablets form is widely consumed and boasts easy availability, affordability, a wide range of dosage patterns, easy packaging, storage, and cost-effectiveness. Tablets also have a high shelf-life and thus find a higher preference than other formats of dietary supplements.



North America is projected to account for a major share of the personalized nutrition market during the forecast period



North America is projected to dominate the global personalized nutrition market during the forecast period. This is attributed to various emerging players present in the region that are focusing on developing solutions for personalized nutrition. Personalized nutrition companies present in the region contribute to the growth of the overall market. Some of the major players headquartered in the region are Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (US), Amway (US), Wellness Coaches USA, LLC. (US), Care/of (US), Viome Life Sciences, Inc. (US), Persona Nutrition (US), Balchem Corporation (US), and Zipongo, Inc. (US).



Major Players



Key players in the global personalized nutrition market include Amway (US), BASF (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (US), DNAfit (UK), Care/of (US), Nutrigenomix (US), Zipongo (US), Viome (US), Habit (US), and Atlas Biomed Group Limited (UK).



