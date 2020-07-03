PersonalizedDrinkware.com Is Currently Accepting Advance Orders for Summer Athletic Events

Allentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2020 -- Though special events and athletic meets are currently on hold to prevent the spread of the novel COVID-19 virus, business owners, team managers, and other event planners are looking ahead to the summer and fall seasons ahead. Small business owners looking for an exciting and affordable way to advertise their services are looking to PersonalizedDrinkware.com to design and order their promotional logo coolies ahead of time.



Promotional coolies are the ideal way to advertise any business during the summer season. Coolies from PersonalizedDrinkware.com can be made in nearly every color under the rainbow, and they can easily be emblazed with a company's name, logo, or unique hashtag. Coolies are especially useful and fun when given away at an outdoor summer athletic event, as onlookers and competitors alike look for any way to keep their beverages at the right temperature.



Coolies aren't just useful for advertising and sporting events — couples looking to tie the knot will also buy coolies for a wedding to match their unique color scheme. Adding a couples' hashtag to a coolie can also provide guests with an easy way to share photos and well wishes after the event has ended.



Now is the ideal time for anyone planning an upcoming event to get a jump-start on preparations by ordering their one-of-a-kind coolies or drinkware from PersonalizedDrinkware.com. Anyone interested in learning more about the products available from PersonalizedDrinkware.com or who would like to place an order is encouraged to pay them a visit online or to contact their customer service team by calling 866-989-8880.



About PersonalizedDrinkware.com

PersonalizedDrinkware.com offers an extensive online catalog of products that can be used for any occasion. Customers will find a wide selection of water bottles, coolies, can coolers, shot glasses, and so much more. The only way to make the products even better is having the ability to customize it. Each product available at PersonalizedDrinkware.com can be customized with a logo or text style of a customer's choosing. Companies can purchase and have their drinkware personalized with their company logo, and handed out as promotional items as well.



Customers are pleased with the amount of professionalism, courtesy, and helpfulness offered by the staff at PersonalizedDrinkware.com. With extremely reasonable prices, when a promise is made, a promise is answered. Products are shipped to customers from warehouses located around the country to expedite the process and get them to their location as fast as possible.