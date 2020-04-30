PersonalizedDrinkware.com Keeps Essential Workers Safer with Custom Face Masks

Allentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Across the country, essential workers are keeping shelves stocked, hospitals staffed, and medical offices running smoothly while everyone else stays home to flatten the curve. While the best way to prevent the spread of the novel COVID-19 virus is to avoid unnecessary trips outside and to stay indoors as much as possible, essential workers must still protect themselves when they go to work. PersonalizedDrinkware.com is proud to support essential workers during this time by offering fun and affordable personalized face masks.



Personalized face masks from PersonalizedDrinkware.com can be used in conjunction with N95 filters to improve their lifespan and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many businesses across the country are also offering in-demand branded masks to the general public. Fun, easy-to-order, and available from just $3.99 a mask, face covers from PersonalizedDrinkware.com are a fantastic way to limit the spread of germs.



Though weddings and events might be on hold right now, PersonalizedDrinkware.com is also currently accepting advance orders for coolies for wedding favors. Personalized coolies from PersonalizedDrinkware.com add the perfect touch of individuality to any wedding ceremony while also keeping beverages at the ideal temperature for the event. In addition to customized coolies, PersonalizedDrinkware.com also offers other easily-customizable favors, ranging from coffee mugs to tumblers for sports drinks.



No matter if they're searching for custom photo can coolies or personalized face masks, PersonalizedDrinkware.com is everyone's one-stop-shop for custom gifts, favors, and accessories for staying safe. Anyone interested in learning more about the team at PersoanlizedDrinkware.com is encouraged to call today at 866-989-8880.



