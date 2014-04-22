PersonalizedDrinkware.com Now Offering Affordable Custom Koozies for 2014

Allentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- PersonalizedDrinkware.com is pleased to continue offering the finest quality and most affordable personalized koozies on the internet. They specialize in helping customers create personalized Koozies that are sure to make an impression.



Personalized can and bottle koozies not only provide an effective method to keep beverages cold for a long time; they make eye-popping statements about anything the customer wants. Visit PersonalizedDrinkware.com to see the extensive design possibilities for can, bottle, and camo koozies. The user-friendly online design tool makes it easy to make ideas a reality. Any koozie is possible with PersonalizedDrinkware.com.



Koozies feature bright letters and logos printed on brilliant color backgrounds, making them impossible not to notice. People who receive imprinted koozies at a fundraiser or business function will take home a reminder of the organization’s message whenever they sip their drink. Koozies make great souvenirs and mementos for weddings and anniversaries. They also serve as effective promotional tools for schools, small businesses, and fundraisers of any kind.



Koozie varieties include the classic collapsible scuba foam, non-collapsible durable foam, or high-quality waterproof neoprene. Shoppers may customize koozies with their own photo or logo. PersonalizedDrinkware.com always offers koozies at low prices and they ship faster than any competitors. No matter how many koozies a customer needs, orders ship within 5 days and customers can expect their koozies at their door in 6-11 days, each one printed with their personalized design.



About PersonalizedDrinkware.com

PersonalizedDrinkware.com offers an extensive online catalogue of products that can be used for any occasion. On the website, customers will find a wide selection of water bottles, koozies, coolies, can coolers, shot glasses and much more. The only way to make the products even cooler is having the ability to customize it anyway a customer would like. Each product available at PersonalizedDrinkware.com can be customized with a logo or text style of a customer’s choosing. Companies can purchase and have their drink ware personalized with their company logo, and handed out as promotional items. PersonalizedDrinkware.com specializes in giveaways for weddings, business promotions and special events. Rush delivery service is available with each order.



For more information, please visit http://www.personalizeddrinkware.com/.