PersonalizedDrinkware.com Now Offering Free Proofs for Koozies This Fall 2013

Allentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- To celebrate a wedding, promote a business or hand out at a charity or fundraising event, PersonalizedDrinkware.com is pleased to announce they are offering free proofs for their affordable personalized koozies this 2013 fall season. As a unique table gift perfect for any large gathering, there is a variety of can, bottle, or even camouflage koozies and coolies available to personalize. The proof will be sent to the customer before the coolies are made to ensure complete satisfaction. If the design doesn’t look right, the customer can ask the designers to tweak it or construct a new one altogether.



If gathering for a fundraiser or benefit of a certain kind, coolies are a high-quality, very affordable gift to hand out and raise awareness. Guests will boast the name of the fundraising organization each and every time they sit down to have a cold drink. The can coolies are collapsible so as not to take up space when unoccupied and are perfect for canned beer, soda, or even juice. For a bottle style coolie, customers can choose jersey coolies, zippered coolies, or spiral zippered coolies to add flavor to the design.



There is the opportunity to customize both sides of the coolie at no extra charge. The customization can be a logo, a clip-art available on the website, or a quote or picture of choice. Customers will receive the free proof to go along with free shipping and design by the professionals at PersonalizedDrinkware.com. As the winter season is approaching and customers find themselves switching hands while holding cold drinks, these coolies can be used at any occasion and will always keep the drink cold while hands stay warm.



For more information on the free proofs for coolies or to browse the wide selection or various styles offered by PersonalizedDrinkware.com, please visit their website or call 866-989-8880 to speak with a customer service representative today.



About PersonalizedDrinkware.com

PersonalizedDrinkware.com offers an extensive online catalogue of products that can be used for any occasion. On the website, customers will find a wide selection of water bottles, koozies, coolies, can coolers, shot glasses and much more. The only way to make the products even cooler is having the ability to customize it anyway a customer would like. Each product available at PersonalizedDrinkware.com can be customized with a logo or text style of a customer’s choosing. Companies can purchase and have their drink ware personalized with their company logo, and handed out as promotional items. PersonalizedDrinkware.com specializes in giveaways for weddings, business promotions and special events. Rush delivery service is available with each order.



For more information, please visit http://www.personalizeddrinkware.com/.