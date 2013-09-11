PersonalizedDrinkware.com Now Offering Jersey Coolies This Fall

Allentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- PersonalizedDrinkware.com, offering an extensive amount of personalized mugs, koozies, glassware, and sports bottles, are pleased to announce they are now offering Jersey Coolies this fall season. With an assortment of colors, and available to be completely customized on both sides, these coolies can be ordered in bulk for as low as $0.91 each. Perfect for banquets, tailgates, or any other type of celebration, these coolies fit on a variety of different types of bottles.



As football season starts up and tailgates will be occurring for high school, college, and professional games, there’s no better way to keep drinks cold, hands dry, and support a favorite team than having a stylish jersey coolie. Each side can be imprinted at no extra cost to display logos, team schedules or numbers. For a giveaway at the beginning of a high school football season, purchase over 2,500 coolies with the logo of the team on the front and the schedule on the back, a great way to advertise and support local sports at a low cost.



There are different themes to choose from if sports aren’t appealing to a customer. To be creative, customers can purchase these jersey coolies from PersonalizedDrinkware.com as table gifts for weddings. Men can receive a tuxedo jersey coolie and women can receive a dress. The names of the bride and groom can appear on the front, with the date to remember on the back. There is also the scrub theme for doctors or nurses. Have the name of the hospital on the back to ensure people remember the name.



For law enforcement officers and firefighters who have their holiday party with a large group setting, customers can choose to have their jersey coolie from PersonalizedDrinkware.com to represent a police or fireman’s uniform in one of the 24 available colors. There is free proofing available to ensure everything is imprinted properly. Additionally, customers can choose a variety of different styles of clipart from the website at no extra cost to ensure the perfect design.



To browse the various koozies and coolies available, please visit the website today.



About PersonalizedDrinkware.com

PersonalizedDrinkware.com offers an extensive online catalogue of products that can be used for any occasion. On the website, customers will find a wide selection of water bottles, koozies, coolies, can coolers, shot glasses and much more. The only way to make the products even cooler is having the ability to customize it anyway a customer would like. Each product available at PersonalizedDrinkware.com can be customized with a logo or text style of a customer’s choosing. Companies can purchase and have their drink ware personalized with their company logo, and handed out as promotional items. PersonalizedDrinkware.com specializes in giveaways for weddings, business promotions and special events. Rush delivery service is available with each order.



For more information, please visit http://www.personalizeddrinkware.com/.