PersonalizedDrinkware.com Now Offering Personalized Mini Pilsner Shot Glasses This November

Allentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Those newly engaged couples who are putting the final touches on their wedding invitations now have to think of creative ways to show their appreciation to the guests in attendance that helped make their day special. In order to assist in this regard, PersonalizedDrinkware.com is pleased to announce they are now offering personalized mini Pilsner shot glasses to their customers this November 2013. This mini shot glass is 2.5 ounces and is less than four inches tall, making it the perfect wedding favor.



The team of designers will take the information provided by the customers and create a one-of-a-kind shot glass with the text or imprint of the customers choosing. There is an assortment of colors to choose from and there is a wide variety of clipart in the database to add a special touch for any wedding. For example, customers can choose to place art of a bride and groom with the names and date, or add some humor with a personal touch.



The personalization can lead to a very thoughtful table gift at any wedding and serve as the guests’ shot glass throughout the reception. It is a perfect way to ensure the day is never forgotten and a great time is had by all. There is free shipping available for this product and for those that wait until the last minute to order their personalized mini Pilsner shot glasses, there is rush shipping available as well.



Before the professionals at PersonalizedDrinkware.com begin to design the Pilsner shot glass, they will send a proof to the provided email address to make sure it looks just as the customer envisioned to guarantee complete satisfaction. The minimum amount that can be purchased is 72, and these are selling for just $3.99 per glass. If the reception is large, customers can purchase over 1,008 glasses and pay just $2.99 for each.



For more information about the shot glasses or to inquire on other personalized products from PersonalizedDrinkware.com, please call customer service at 866-989-8880 or visit the website today.



About PersonalizedDrinkware.com

PersonalizedDrinkware.com offers an extensive online catalogue of products that can be used for any occasion. On the website, customers will find a wide selection of water bottles, koozies, coolies, can coolers, shot glasses and much more. The only way to make the products even cooler is having the ability to customize it anyway a customer would like. Each product available at PersonalizedDrinkware.com can be customized with a logo or text style of a customer’s choosing. Companies can purchase and have their drink ware personalized with their company logo, and handed out as promotional items. PersonalizedDrinkware.com specializes in giveaways for weddings, business promotions and special events. Rush delivery service is available with each order.



For more information, please visit http://www.personalizeddrinkware.com/.