PersonalizedDrinkware.com Now Offering Personalized Mugs for Businesses

Allentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- PersonalizedDrinkware.com is pleased to announce that they will now be offering personalized mugs for businesses. Any company or business that wishes to reach a larger audience, purchasing personalized mugs from PersonalizedDrinkware.com will do the trick. To send as gifts of appreciation, give to honorees of an award or hand out to customers, these mugs will have people remembering the company name every time they drink a cup of coffee. Those companies that sponsor fundraisers or golf outings can expose their brand name with a well-designed mug to give to participants. There are plenty of different styles, sizes and designs to choose from, and PersonalizedDrinkware.com has the ability to imprint logos or company information on both sides of the mug, doubling the value at no extra cost.



With the capability to make full color mugs, businesses have the opportunity to display a picture of the building, location or skyline in the background to make the name stand out. Customers can email the logo or personalization to PersonalizedDrinkware.com after completing the order. An email will be sent back to the customer with a proof of the product before the printing process begins.



In addition to mugs, PersonalizedDrinkware.com offers koozies, coolies, water bottles, tumblers and plastic cups which can all be created to display a company logo or name. If a business is just getting on its feet or has the clientele to make recommendations, a personalized mug never goes unnoticed. Every time there is an office party or meeting, these mugs can be put in the hands of second or third party recipients, furthering brand exposure. Let the professionals at PersonalizedDrinkware.com promptly deliver the order in time for any occasion with urgent production. To find out more, call 866-280-6645.



About PersonalizedDrinkware.com

PersonalizedDrinkware.com offers an extensive online catalogue of products that can be used for any occasion. On the website, customers will find a wide selection of water bottles, koozies, coolies, can coolers, shot glasses and much more. The only way to make the products even cooler is having the ability to customize it anyway a customer would like. Each product available at PersonalizedDrinkware.com can be customized with a logo or text style of a customer’s choosing. Companies can purchase and have their drink ware personalized with their company logo, and handed out as promotional items. PersonalizedDrinkware.com specializes in giveaways for weddings, business promotions and special events. Rush delivery service is available with each order.



For more information, please visit http://www.personalizeddrinkware.com/.