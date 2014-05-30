PersonalizedDrinkware.com Offering a New Special Koozie Product

Allentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- PersonalizedDrinkware.com is offering a new special for koozie orders with the coupon code May2014. This special also includes two great new personalized koozies currently available on their user-friendly website.



From the company that brings its customers the best in can and bottle koozies, now comes customizable pint glass insulators. This item is perfect for beer fans who enjoy poured or draft beers who are tired of their beer getting warm before they can finish it. Never drink against the clock again with this bottomless pint glass sleeve that is easy to slip on and can feature any customized design. Print names, business titles, restaurant names, and more.



Also new this month are the Neoprene Mood Can Koozies, which make great wedding koozies and reception favors. Koozies are useful during the party for keeping drinks cold and hands warm, and their mood reading qualities will help all guests show off how much fun their having. After the wedding, guests will always have a fun reminder of the special day complete with imprint of the bride and groom’s names, date, and location of the wedding. Koozies last long and will keep drinks cool for years to come.



Don’t forget to use the coupon code May2014 at checkout to save on an order of these products and any other koozies available from PersonalizedDrinkware.com. Enjoy free clipart and free proofs will all koozies.



For more information visit PersonalizedDrinkware.com or call 866-280-6645.



About PersonalizedDrinkware.com

PersonalizedDrinkware.com offers an extensive online catalogue of products that can be used for any occasion. On the website, customers will find a wide selection of water bottles, koozies, coolies, can coolers, shot glasses and much more. The only way to make the products even cooler is having the ability to customize it anyway a customer would like. Each product available at PersonalizedDrinkware.com can be customized with a logo or text style of a customer’s choosing. Companies can purchase and have their drink ware personalized with their company logo, and handed out as promotional items. PersonalizedDrinkware.com specializes in giveaways for weddings, business promotions and special events. Rush delivery service is available with each order.



For more information, please visit http://www.personalizeddrinkware.com/.