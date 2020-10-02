PersonalizedDrinkware.com Offers Affordable Coolies for Special Events

Allentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- Everyone wants their special event or wedding to be as personalized and unique as possible. However, it can be difficult to plan the perfect event while working on a tight budget. PersonalizedDrinkware.com is proud to provide affordable options for event planners searching for the right coolies for wedding favors without breaking the bank.



PersonalizedDrinkware.com is one of the internet's top sources for quick and easy personal coolie creation. From classic bottle coolies to neoprene can coolies, PersonalizedDrinkware.com offers event planners a massive range of coolie styles in a rainbow of colors. No matter what type of event they're planning, customers know that there's an option for them at PersonalizedDrinkware.com.



In addition to focusing on diversity and quality, PersonalizedDrinkware.com also offers exceptionally affordable pricing on its offerings. Can coolies start at just $0.41 per coolie, and minimum orders are as low as 25 items for most products. This can be an ideal choice for anyone planning a large event that needs to balance costs while also adding a touch of fun and flair for each one of their guests.



Now is the perfect time for anyone working on creating a perfectly personalized event to check out the wide range of coolies and gift options available from PersonalizedDrinkware.com. Interested parties can browse PersonalizedDrinkware.com's complete selection of products by visiting them online. To get in touch with their customer service team, event planners are encouraged to give them a call at 866-989-8880 or use the website's live chat feature.



About PersonalizedDrinkware.com

PersonalizedDrinkware.com offers an extensive online catalog of products that can be used for any occasion. Customers will find a wide selection of water bottles, coolies, can coolers, shot glasses, and so much more. The only way to make the products even better is having the ability to customize it. Each product available at PersonalizedDrinkware.com can be customized with a logo or text style of a customer's choosing. Companies can purchase and have their drinkware personalized with their company logo, and handed out as promotional items as well.



Customers are pleased with the amount of professionalism, courtesy, and helpfulness offered by the staff at PersonalizedDrinkware.com. With extremely reasonable prices, when a promise is made, a promise is answered. Products are shipped to customers from warehouses located around the country to expedite the process and get them to their location as fast as possible.