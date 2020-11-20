PersonalizedDrinkware.com Offers Unique and Fun Zippered Beer Bottle Coolies

Allentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2020 -- When most party and event planners think about coolies, they imagine round containers used to keep a can of beer or soda at the perfect temperature. However, companies like PersonalizedDrinkware.com are making it easier to add even another layer of fun to special events with their line of zippered beer bottle coolies.



Zippered beer bottle coolies fit snugly around any bottle of beer or craft soda, allowing guests serving more high-end bottled beverages to join in on all the fun that coolies bring to a wedding or party. Zippered coolies are sturdy and perfectly conform to the bends of any bottle, which allows them to more effectively wick away condensation that forms on the glass. This keeps the beverage inside at the perfect temperature, no matter the weather.



In addition to zippered bottle coolies, PersonalizedDrinkware.com also offers a wide range of other coolie designs. From affordable slip-on bottle coolies to fun jersey shaped coolies that help guests root on their favorite team, there's something for everyone at PersonalizedDrinkware.com.



Now is the ideal time for wedding and event planners to consider the perfect type of can or bottle coolies they need for their big day — and to let the team at PersonalizedDrinkware.com get started on their order. Anyone interested in learning more about the team at PersonalizedDrinkware.com is encouraged to give them a call today at 866-989-8880. To browse their complete catalog of coolies, tumblers, and other personalized gifts, event planners can visit their team online to test their design and ordering tools.



About PersonalizedDrinkware.com

PersonalizedDrinkware.com offers an extensive online catalog of products that can be used for any occasion. Customers will find a wide selection of water bottles, coolies, can coolers, shot glasses, and so much more. The only way to make the products even better is having the ability to customize it. Each product available at PersonalizedDrinkware.com can be customized with a logo or text style of a customer's choosing. Companies can purchase and have their drinkware personalized with their company logo, and handed out as promotional items as well.



Customers are pleased with the amount of professionalism, courtesy, and helpfulness offered by the staff at PersonalizedDrinkware.com. With extremely reasonable prices, when a promise is made, a promise is answered. Products are shipped to customers from warehouses located around the country to expedite the process and get them to their location as fast as possible.