PersonalLoan announces Personal Loans

Link Hills, KwaZulu-Natal -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Pine Town-South Africa – January 31, 2013 – Personal loans help in taking care of emergency situations that crop up. The process has been fastened with easy and simple repayment plans.



Emergency situations can crop up at any time and one needs a helping hand to take care of these. Personalloans123.co.za is the best ones as their services are available online. The other benefits of applying loans through them are no hassle of wasting time in standing and running here and there with the documents and others will not know that they have applied for a loan. One can avoid an embarrassing situation by applying for personal loans online.



This online process takes lesser time to complete the process of loan, secure with easy and flexible repayment structures. There is no application fee for this process and it has been observed that 92% of the people who have taken the loan this way are happy.



Ones who want to apply for a personal loan can fill in the details like the name, email, mobile number and about credit profile. Based on the information provided, if they qualify an email is sent to them. They need to submit the documents within 48 hours of time or sometimes it might vary as well.



There is no application, processing or upfront fees for this process to complete. The loan term would be upto 60 months and the amount ranges from 5,000 to 1,50,000 with flexible lending criteria. The information filled over the internet will be reviewed by specialist for the process to complete.



The website also has other important details like the finance calculator, Trans Union ITC, Repo lending rates, advice on budget and loan. It also has the latest news related to economy and finance that runs on the website constantly. It is a very user friendly website that takes care of the personal needs when there is no money.



For further information about the services of personal loans, one can email them at admin@personalloans123.co.za, or logon to their website http://www.personalloans123.co.za. Their snail mail address is 123 group, ATT. Personal loans division, PO Box 1760, Hillcrest, KZN, South Africa 3652. They are available from Monday to Friday 8.30AM to 5.00PM to answer any questions that one might have.



2 Glenmason Corner,

Pinetown, KZN,

South Africa,

3610.