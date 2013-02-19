PersonalLoans Announces New Service

Link Hills, KwaZulu-Natal -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Personal loans123.co.za have launched a new a new service on their website today to promote online personal loan application process.



Visitors to personal loans123.co.za a new service on their website will find useful information like how to complete the personal loan application process without any daunting, run around and embarrassment; which is very common when visiting any financial institution and applying for personal loan.



It is quite common that, the present trends and spending pattern often creates a great need of money. On the other hands, income sources and employment opportunities have reduced because of the factors such as global recession, economic crunch and heavy competition in almost every industry.



Considering the increased demand for personal loan options, many financial institutions have started offering helping hand with easy and quick personal loan options. One can complete a secured online application for personal loan and get access to instant cash with in no time.



Personal loan over the internet require do much of documentation; one can fill the required information such as name, address, phone number and current status of credit profile then based on the information provided the financial institutions will process the loan application. If required they may ask for additional documentation yet times. However if the information provided is sufficient then the loan will be approved instantly.



The loan amount will vary from one individual to the other and it might range from R5,000 to R1,50,000. This loan option has easy and flexible repayment options of up to 60months. Once the process is completed, one can get the amount directly deposited in their bank account. This way, no third party will be aware that they have applied for a loan, it will be all confidential as well as the trouble of running around with documents from one company to the other can be avoided.



The administration office of personalloans123.co.za is situated at 123 Group ATT: Personal Loans Division, P.O Box 1760, Hillcrest, South Africa, KZN, 3652. The physical address for them is 2 Glenmason Corner, Pinetown, KZN. The email address for them is admin@personalloans123.co.za



