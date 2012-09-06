PersonalLoansLand.com Announces New Website Launch

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- The personal loans experts at PersonalLoansLand are happy to announce that they have launched a new personalloansland.com website with improved user information, navigation and simple 256-bit secure online application form. PersonalLoansLand matches short-term loan seekers with more than 300 personal loan lenders for short-term loans that are approved in one hour.



Although there are a number of short-term cash lenders online offering loan approval for those with good and poor credit, the little known secret is that many have limited lender resources that often lead to loan rejection for many. With more than 300 personal loan lenders within their network and a 92-percent loan approval rate, PersonalLoansLand.com has set themselves apart from the pack.



To better serve their varied clients, the short-term loan broker has launched a new website with superior navigation, more detailed information and 256-bit secure online application form. “Speed, simplicity, security, plain language and flexibility are the things that loan seekers want in a personal loan lender, and our new website reflects those attributes in every way,” said a PersonalLoansLand.com representative.



Although Personal Loans Land is not a lender, their unique lending service aims to match users with the best short-term loan agencies for their particular circumstances. Their free service starts with their simple online form that takes a mere two minutes to complete. Upon completing the online application form, applicants are redirected to any acceptable loan agencies supported by PersonalLoansLand. Once the applicant agrees to the loan terms and fees provided by the lender, they can have the money transferred to their bank account within 24 hours.



Loan seekers can borrow as much as $1,000 depending on their needs and the lender. The requirements for borrower qualification are simple and few. They include being a U.S. citizen of at least 18 years of age that has been employed for at least three months with a monthly income of at least $1,000 after taxes. The new https://personalloansland.com/ website makes it clear that borrowers must also have a permanent home address, working telephone number and working email address.



With a number of years of experience finding loan agencies for numerous types of people, PersonalLoansLand understands that everyone needs some help from time to time. Their new website is designed to provide that help simply and quickly. “Everything we do is geared to our commitment to finding our customers the best short-term loan deals available,” said the representative. For more information, please visit https://personalloansland.com



About PersonalLoansLand.com

