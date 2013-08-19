PersonalPayments.org Launches New Website with Pro Reviews of Personalized Checks Companies

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Suppliers, private customers, businesses are always looking for the best deal for the best price, even when it comes to personalized checks. The newly launched website http://personalpayments.org helps customers and businesses find the best quality deal with reviews and coupon codes.



The new website offers detailed reviews on well-known companies like Checks Unlimited. Each review covers topics including company background, product offerings and services, and what sets the company apart. In addition, the reviews discuss pricing, shipping costs and schedules. Product offerings and service reviews include an overview of check designs, accessories and other product offerings, such as matching business labels.



Perhaps, the most important part of each review is the section on shipping costs and schedules since these are often the determining factors in helping a customer choose a check company. The new website investigates the length of time it takes for each company to ship. The difference between a 2-5 business day shipping delivery and a 5 to 10 day standard shipping delivery can make a huge difference in the financial aspect of a customer’s life or business.



Finally, each review sums up the company with their opinion on each company’s value. An example of a final summary review found at the new website includes Better Business Bureau ratings. “The company has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since August 2011. If you visit the BBB website, you will notice that Checks Unlimited has a rating of A+, which means it has outstanding reviews from clients. Overall, the company excels in providing quality services and products to their customers, and this is one of the reasons why Checks Unlimited continues to maintain its great reputation for a number of years,” as stated on the website.



Personalpayments.org will also be a hub for customers looking for coupon codes for this niche specific product. Helping customers save money is the key mission for personalpayments.org’s website. Reviews and coupon codes are designed to give customers options for this vital necessity for both businesses and private customers.



About Personal Payments

Personalpayments.org is a website that does professional reviews of online companies that provide personalized checks to their clients. Their readers can make an informed choice when choosing their supplier. They also provide readers with the latest coupon codes to help them save on their purchases. For more information, visit http://personalpayments.org